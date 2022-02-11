Skip Bayless Declares Los Angeles Rams Fans the ‘Worst’ in America: ‘The Sleepiest Crowds I’ve Ever Experienced’

The Los Angeles Rams are about to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, what an amazing moment for their fanbase!

Playing the Super Bowl in your home city would seem like an obvious advantage, but Fox Sports host Skip Bayless says the Cincinnati Bengals shouldn’t be worried, because Rams fans are the “worst” in America.

During the latest episode of Bayless’s newly launched podcast, the Fox Sports host fielded a question about “what’s the best sports city in America?” Bayless ignored the question and instead railed on Los Angeles as the worst sports city in America.

“The worst fans in America are Los Angeles Rams fans. I’ve known many of them. I have many friends who are quote-unquote diehard Rams fans, but they die very easily,” Bayless ranted. “You wanna talk about the sleepiest crowds I’ve ever experienced? It was those crowds, those Rams fans.”

“Because this is Hollywood! They go to be entertained and they’re going to sit on their hands until you please them,” Bayless continued. “They’re not going to try to spark and inspire you with their standing and clapping and roaring. No, they’re going to sit on their hands until you spark and inspire them.”

Rams fans didn’t have a great showing late in the regular season or during the NFL playoffs when the San Francisco 49ers were in town. The Niners repeatedly took over SoFi Stadium, even after the Rams changed their ticket policy, making it harder for San Francisco fans to enter the building.

But LA is bracing for the Super Bowl and the unique circumstance of watching your team play the championship game in their home stadium. Cue Bayless walking over to ruthlessly beat the fanbase down when they should be at their best.

Watch above via Fox Sports

