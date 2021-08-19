Skip Bayless ERUPTS After Shannon Sharpe Won’t Admit Tim Tebow Was a Good QB: ‘YOU SAW IT WITH YOUR OWN EYES’

After winning a playoff game with the Denver Broncos, Tim Tebow was given opportunities with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, New York Mets and Jacksonville Jaguars. If he was capable of being a professional athlete, at least one of those franchises would have realized his talent.

At 34-years-old, Tebow was cut by the Jaguars after their failed tight end experiment, seemingly ending his NFL career. But Fox Sports host Skip Bayless still can’t get passed the idea of Tebow excelling as a quarterback.

“Was he great at it, was he really good at it?” Bayless asked his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe of Tebow’s ability to play quarterback.

“NO!” Sharpe defiantly fired back, an assessment of Tebow that is in lockstep with most football scouts and analysts. But Bayless refused to hear it, believing Tebow was great because of his record in Denver.

“YES! YES! HE DID THAT!” Bayless yelled. “YOU SAW IT WITH YOUR OWN EYES! And you wouldn’t allow it to go in your head. You’re like all the rest of them! All the hall-of-famers said, ‘he can’t throw.’ He’s all intangibles, it’s all his will to win.”

Bayless ignored the stats and leaned on Tebow’s ability to go 7-4 in Denver with one playoff win. But no NFL franchise will look beyond Tebow’s 46 percent completion percentage, to give him credit for wins that had more to do with Denver’s excellent defense than Tebow’s offensive talent.

“The NFL rejected him because of Tebowmania,” Bayless claimed, believing teams didn’t want to give Tebow an opportunity because his popularity could become a distraction.

“They cut guys every year,” Sharpe said. “But only Tim Tebow gets this pity party…Skip, he wasn’t good,”

“Oh he was GREAT,” Bayless answered.

Watch above via Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com