Skip Bayless Mocks Floyd Mayweather for Sham Fight Against YouTube Star: ‘That was EMBARRASSING for Him, It Hurt My Eyes’

After substantial hype was built leading up to the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul, the majority decision by fans was: major disappointment.

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless led the reproach during the fight on Twitter Sunday night, claiming Mayweather should be “ashamed” after he tarnished his legacy. Bayless continued his staunch criticism Monday morning on Undisputed.

“That was embarrassing for him,” Bayless told his co-host Shannon Sharpe. “For me, it hurt my eyes to watch it. I’m gonna have a hard time getting it out of my memory bank because it might be the last I ever see of Floyd in any kind of quote, unquote fight.”

During the exhibition match, both fighters combined to land a measly 73 punches through eight rounds. Without a knockout or an official scorecard, no winner was declared. Failing to see even one knockdown, fans who splurged $49.99 on the Showtime Boxing pay-per-view struggled to view the exhibition match as anything more than a money grab for Mayweather and Paul.

