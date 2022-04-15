Another day, another outrageous Skip Bayless take.

This time the sports talking head brought the rising Memphis Grizzlies to the conversation as Bayless proclaimed Friday on Undisputed that the Grizzlies would be facing the Miami Heat for the NBA title this year.

Yes, that’s right, the Memphis Grizzlies, who haven’t won a playoff series since 2015, are not only going to win a series but advance to the finals according to Bayless.

I’d stick with the Nets ONLY if I see Ben Simmons making a legitimate contribution. But right now, I think the Heat are perfectly positioned, laying in the weeds atop the East to win it all. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/e9KtENmouJ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 15, 2022

“You have to go all the way down to 10-1 for the Heat and all the way down to 14-1 for Memphis,” Bayless explained about the current betting odds. “14-1? I’m saying give me some of that. Give me Memphis in the West, give me the Heat in the East and I’ll just say on just sheer experience, just on the Pat Riley factor, I will take Heat over Griz in the finals.”

Bayless continued with the Grizzlies as he believes the young team, led by star guard Ja Morant, could be a dynasty in the making, predicting multiple titles for Memphis.

“The Griz are gonna get back to several finals and they will win them,” Bayless proclaimed. “They might win two or three finals before Ja is finished with this group, but right now I’ll go Heat because I think they are perfectly positioned, laying in the weeds, atop the east to win it all.”

The Heat pick seems possible but picking the Grizzlies is an absolute longshot, as the Grizzlies have never made an NBA final in the history of the franchise. And expecting them to do that while Morant is on his way back from injury appears to be a very ambitious prediction.

Regardless, the two-seed Grizzlies will open the playoffs at home against the similarly young Minnesota Timberwolves as they look to get off to a hot start on their quest to reach their first NBA finals and possibly, their first NBA championship.

Watch above via Undisputed

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com