Skip Bayless gave another outrageous take Tuesday after the North Carolina Tar Heels collapsed to the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship Monday night.

Bayless and Shannon Sharpe acknowledged the loss Tuesday on Undisputed when Bayless brought up North Carolina’s biggest star athlete, Michael Jordan, revealing that the former Tar Heel takes these defeats personally and is embarrassed by the loss.

“He (Jordan) will not co-sign on what happened in the second half because that’s not Tar Heel basketball,” Bayless stated while Sharpe nodded. “That’s not what Michael Jordan does, that’s not what they stand for.”

Despite several Tar Heels hurt going into the game or getting injured during the game, Bayless ignored that and instead focused on the staggering statistic that UNC had not lost in 25 years when leading by 15 points at the half, as the main reason behind Jordan’s shame.

“I told you earlier that the stat that just knocked me over was in the last 25 years, when they have been up by 15 or more at halftime, they won 161-0, Bayless explained. “They have never lost like that, nobody had ever come back, like that. In the championship game (too)?. What has to make the shame scale of one to ten, a 12 for Jordan, he knows what’s going on, he knows college basketball. He knows Bill Self’s reputation. A nice guy, excellent basketball coach, teams are always a little soft, they don’t play with enough edge.”

Jordan takes this very, very personally. He is a Tar Heel through and through and he will not be happy. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/bl64jga9rU — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 5, 2022

Bayless posted the conversation his Twitter account with the caption, “Jordan takes this very, very personally. He is a Tar Heel through and through and he will not be happy.”

That may be true Skip but to say Jordan is ashamed of his Tar Heels after making the national championship as an eight seed? C’mon man, you’re better than this.

