Skip Bayless Speculates NFL Refs Could Get Revenge Against Dak Prescott By Not Calling Penalties When He’s Hit Illegally

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless isn’t sure Dak Prescott’s apology to NFL officials will be enough to keep referees from retaliating against the Cowboys quarterback.

Following the Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon, Prescott responded to a question from reporters about fans throwing objects on the field. At first, Prescott called it “sad,” believing the crowd was targeting his teammates.

But once he realized objects were being thrown at referees, the quarterback changed his tune. “Credit to them then,” Prescott said of fans attacking the officials.

“All of a sudden he’s in harms way with the NFL referees,” Bayless said Wednesday morning on Undisputed. “Going forward, after he had taken that kind of shot encouraging fan violence against them…would they not hold this against Dak? And the first time they had an iffy call on roughing the passer, they sort of swallow the whistle and keep the little yellow flag in their pocket?”

After two days of backlash to his comments about NFL officials, Prescott issued an apology via Twitter Tuesday night. But bad blood between Prescott and referees may have already been festered.

“You’re thinking what I’m thinking,” Shannon Sharpe acknowledged to Bayless before further speculating how referees might respond to Prescott. “Did you see a hit to the head? No I didn’t see it either, did you see a low tackle on the quarterback in the pocket? No I didn’t see it either.”

“This is the single worst shot at referees I believe I have ever seen,” Bayless said of Prescott’s remarks.

Watch above via Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com