Skip Bayless Wants Credit For Calling ‘Master Media Manipulator’ Aaron Rodgers a ‘Diva’ 14 Years Ago

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless wants his flowers for calling “master media manipulator” quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “diva” 14 years ago.

Rodgers made headlines on Wednesday afternoon when he told The Pat McAfee Show that it is his “intention” to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season.

On Thursday’s Undisputed, Bayless told his co-host, Shannon Sharpe, that he’s been repeating that the Green Bay Packers quarterback (still) is a diva for many years.

“Allow me to say, just for the record, biggest picture. I first guessed this guy 14 years ago. Two years before he won his long ago far away Super Bowl,” Bayless said. “Back on the old show, on the old network, I said, ‘this guy is a blame-defecting, finger-pointing diva, with low leadership intangibles, who is a master media manipulator and who I believe comes up small when it really, really matters.'”

The Undisputed host explained that he had a similar argument at one of his former jobs.

“And I had to fight with the guy on the old network and then the guy on the new network about what a transcendent thrower of the football he is. And he is! He is! I still think he has some of the most awful footwork in the history of the National Football League. But he can get away with it because of his arm talent,” Bayless said.

Rodgers has been a member of the Packers for 18 seasons before Green Bay found a dance partner to get rid of him, and Bayless referred to it as being “unceremoniously shipped out of town.”

Perhaps Bayless got wind of SiriusXM’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo‘s comments over Rodgers’ reported “wish list” for the Jets before they make a trade for him.

“Can Aaron Rodgers come to New York without a bunch of demands?” Russo said. “Can Aaron Rodgers, at least for once in his life, A. make a decision quickly and succinctly without being such a diva? And just say, ‘you know what? I’m going to the Jets. They haven’t won since (Joe) Namath; I’ll see if I can help them make the postseason again, and who knows, help them make a run at the Super Bowl.'”

