Skip Bayless Wants Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Apologize to LeBron James For Years of Mistreatment: ‘There Needs To Be A Mediation’

Skip Bayless has became one of LeBron James‘s biggest critics, but he thinks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar should apologize to James for the treatment he has shown him.

James gave a cold response when he was asked about his relationship with Abdul-Jabbar. James could break Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points all-time this season.

Abdul-Jabbar has been very critical of James in recent years. The first public outrage Abdul-Jabbar showed towards James happened when LeBron posted a meme on Instagram that compared Covid-19 to the cold and the flu. Abdul-Jabbar did not find the meme funny.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar told ESPN.

On Wednesday, Bayless sided with James which might be a surprise to, Fox Sports’ Undisputed, viewers because of how much criticism Bayless throws on James. Bayless has been critical of James about his play, and when he posted vacation photos. Bayless was also critical about James’ son Bronny James and his play.

“There needs to be a mediation before he breaks this record,” Bayless said.

Bayless turned to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss as well as a Laker great Magic Johnson to be leaders and set up a meeting.

“Jeanie needs to get involved, maybe Magic,” Bayless added. “Somebody needs to go to Kareem and say ‘Kareem you got to make this right.'”

Bayless doubled down that Abdul-Jabbar was in the wrong when he criticized James.

“The truth is he needs to apologize for some of the things he said,” Bayless continued. “He needs to make peace with LeBron. LeBron didn’t take him on, he took on LeBron.”

James is 1,325 points behind the all-time record, and he would need to average 16.1 points a game to break the record. James has averaged 27.1 points per game.

Watch above via Fox Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com