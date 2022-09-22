‘Slap in the Face’: Golfer Patrick Reed Lashes Out At Treatment on DP World Tour After Joining Saudi Backed LIV

Patrick Reed bashed the DP World Tour for how he has been treated since he arrived in France for the French Open.

Reed joined the controversial Saudi Arabian backed LIV Golf Tour earlier this year and feels that his treatment this week was a result from that.

“It’s a slap in the face not to invite me to the press conference, or not to have me play in the pro-am and all those things,” Reed told the Journal Du Golf

Members of LIV Golf have been banned from playing in PGA Tour events, but not the DP World Tour. It is understood by Reed that there are certain things that are out of his hands.

“At the end of the day, it’s just my golf that I have control over,” Reed added. I’m here to support the Tour, France and all the people who are here.”

Since LIV golfers, like Reed, are not eligible to participate in PGA Tour events, they use the DP World Tour to accumulate points in the world ranking points system.

Reed became one of the less favorable golfers with his time on the PGA Tour, so this treatment he has received should not be something new to him.

