In the soccer world, players and referees fighting isn’t an unfamiliar sight.

One Liga MX ref, however, appeared to have taken things a bit far when he kneed a player in the groin over the weekend. He’s since been suspended for 12 matches.

During a match between America and Leon on April 1, Leon player Lucas Romero approached referee Fernando Hernandez to protest America’s game-tying goal. Romero argued with Fernandez to use the video assistant referee – or VAR – to review the goal. While issuing a yellow card to another player, Fernandez kneed Romero in the groin, causing him to fall to the ground. The teammates around him reacted in anger.

Rodillazo del árbitro al jugador de León, esto le puede costar la carrera a Fernando Hernandez, Archundia como explicas esto, agresión del árbitro. pic.twitter.com/QzOjGxwpbg — Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) April 2, 2023

Three days later, Liga MX released a statement following an investigation into the incident.

“Mr. Fernando Hernandez Gomez, central referee of the match,” the statement read, “is sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission with a 12-match suspension, for violating Article 30 subparagraph g) of the FMF Sanctions Regulations, by engaging in violent conduct against of a player.”

Romero was also punished for his role in the incident.

“Regarding the Club Leon player, Lucas Daniel Romero,” it said, “he is sanctioned with a 2-match suspension for violating the principles of sportsmanship and ‘Fair Play,’ through actions towards match officials, as stipulated in article 18 subparagraph b) of the FMF Sanctions Regulation.”

During an interview with Mexico’s TUDN, Romero said Hernandez told him it was unintentional and the player chalked up the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

