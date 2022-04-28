Soccer Super Agent Lashes Out at Journalists Who Incorrectly Reported He Was Dead: My ‘Current Health Status’ is ‘Pissed Off’

Journalists in Italy incorrectly reported that one of world soccer’s biggest agents, Mino Raiola, had passed away from an illness.

The 54-year-old agent is reportedly in critical condition at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. But journalists jumped the gun, publishing the story of his “death” to major media outlets. This caused an outpouring of support and condolences for Raiola and his family.

More established soccer journalists in England quickly got the story straight.

Kaveh Solhekol, chief soccer reporter for Sky Sports said earlier today, "He has not been well for a few months at the moment. He's in hospital in Milan at the San Raffaele Hospital and we're being told that he is in critical condition at the moment, that is the latest information that we have."

But even with the record set straight, Raiola took to social media to call out the premature news.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," Raiola wrote on Twitter.

Raiola represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Erling Haaland to name a few. He is considered a gigantic personality in the soccer world.

