Journalists in Italy incorrectly reported that one of world soccer’s biggest agents, Mino Raiola, had passed away from an illness.

The 54-year-old agent is reportedly in critical condition at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. But journalists jumped the gun, publishing the story of his “death” to major media outlets. This caused an outpouring of support and condolences for Raiola and his family.

Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6hJSF4PjQS — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 28, 2022

More established soccer journalists in England quickly got the story straight.

Told reports Mino Raiola has died are inaccurate. In critical condition. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 28, 2022

BREAKING: Football super-agent Mino Raiola, who looks after players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is 'critically ill' in a Milan hospital. pic.twitter.com/K3h86JNv9o — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 28, 2022

Kaveh Solhekol, chief soccer reporter for Sky Sports said earlier today, "He has not been well for a few months at the moment. He's in hospital in Milan at the San Raffaele Hospital and we're being told that he is in critical condition at the moment, that is the latest information that we have."

But even with the record set straight, Raiola took to social media to call out the premature news.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," Raiola wrote on Twitter.

Raiola represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Erling Haaland to name a few. He is considered a gigantic personality in the soccer world.

