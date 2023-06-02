A Thursday match in The Soccer Tournament (TST) ended prematurely this week after a player allegedly used a racial slur toward an opposing player.

Members of West Ham United claimed a Dallas United player used the slur toward West Ham striker Frank Nouble. Due to an extended stoppage in the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials called the game early and West Ham walked off the field.

At the time, West Ham was trailing 2-0 in the final minutes of regulation.

Anton Ferdinand, a former West Ham player who was on the sideline to support his old team, was asked by reporters what happened as the team walked off the field. He responded, “Racism.”

Prior to the team’s exit, Ferdinand was shown on the broadcast demonstrably expressing his frustration to the referees. A microphone even picked up Ferdinand saying, “I am here to set a precedent, now.” The team walked off not long after.

"I'm here to set a precedent, now." Anton Ferdinand of West Ham before West Ham walked off the field on Dallas United for alleged racism

TST officials announced later that night that Dallas United was withdrawing from the seven-on-seven tournament.

“After conducting an investigation into the final moments of the match between West Ham United and Dallas United,” the TST said, “we have concluded that Dallas United violated TST’s code of conduct.

“We have been in dialogue with leadership from both clubs and we are all aligned that the best path forward is Dallas United withdrawing from competition.”

West Ham played Friday against Culture by Mo Ali FC. Before kickoff, the team kneeled in solidarity with Nouble.

