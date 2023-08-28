‘Somebody Help This Brother’: NBA Players React to Championship Sprinter Blasting American Sports Teams for Calling Themselves ‘World Champions’

NBA players have fired back at championship sprinter Noah Lyles for his comments about the mislabeling of NBA champions.

Fresh off a historic week that saw him win gold in the 100-meter spring, 200-meter dash and the 4×100, Lyles spoke with the media about what it means to be a world champion. During his response, he took aim at American sports teams.

“You know, the thing that hurts me the most is I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head,” he said. “World champion of what?! The United States?! Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S. — at times — but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

“I love the U.S… but that ain’t the world!” ❌ Noah Lyles throws shade at the NBA’s ‘world champions’ 🏀👀 pic.twitter.com/BRCJagckcK — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 27, 2023

The clip was also posted to SportsCenter’s Instagram account, where several NBA players voiced their distaste in the comments.

“Somebody help this brother,” Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said.

“Whatever… I’m smoking buddy in the 200m,” Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said.

Suns guard Devin Booker simply commented with a facepalm emoji.

Free agent Juan Toscano-Anderson echoed a point that was shared by many on the internet.

“Last time I checked, the NBA has the best competition in the WORLD,” he said.

To Lyles’ credit, however, the NBA doesn’t compete on the world stage. While the NBA unquestionably has the strongest collection of basketball talent on the planet, it’s improper for domestic leagues to use the term “world champion.”

