South Carolina Sports Radio Host Fired for Refusing Vaccine: ‘It’s Never the Wrong Time to Do the Right Thing’

During one of the busiest seasons for sports radio in South Carolina, Tim Hill finds himself searching for a new job rather than breaking down college football games.

The 43-year-old veteran sports broadcaster is out at South Carolina’s 107.5 The Game after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, despite a mandate from the station’s parent company, Cumulus Media.

“I’ve been fired from Cumulus Media,” Hill announced in a Twitter video. “I couldn’t say anything on the radio, my last show was Friday, but I’ve been fired for not following their vaccine policy. I submitted a religious exemption and was denied. Offered multiple solutions, all of those were denied. Never thought it would come to this and am pretty sad.”

Hill reiterated that the decision did not come from 107.5 The Game and was instead handed down by the station’s parent company. The sports host knew this was coming considering Cumulus announced their policy.

Cumulus reopened all of their offices and studios to full capacity on Oct. 11, but vaccines were required. Employees who were given “permanent remote” work status were not required to get the vaccine.

“I’m raising three boys and trying to teach them to stand up for what they believe in and just feel like is something that I had to do,” Hill said. “I keep being reminded of a line from Ted Lasso these days, ‘it’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.’”

Hill has served as 107.5 The Game’s program director since 2017 and most recently co-hosted their morning radio show. Prior to joining The Game, Hill had a 13-year stint as sports director for the ABC affiliate in Columbia, SC.

