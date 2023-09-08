Spanish Prosecutor Files Formal Complaint Against Soccer Federation President for Nonconsensual Kiss at World Cup

Spain’s national prosecutor has filed a formal complaint against Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for allegedly kissing a soccer player without her consent.

After the Spanish women’s soccer team won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Rubiales was seen kissing Jenni Hermoso while giving players their medals. In response to the ensuing outrage, the federation released a statement claiming the kiss was consensual. The statement also included a quote from Hermoso supposedly confirming this.

There have also been calls for Rubiales to resign, but he has refused to do so while maintaining his innocence.

In a letter released from a players union, Hermoso accused the federation of attributing a fake quote to her. She also confirmed that the kiss was not consensual. The letter also included the signature of more than 80 players vowing not to play for Spain until Rubiales resigned. Days later, FIFA launched an investigation and suspended him for 90 days.

On Tuesday, Hermoso filed her own complaint. By Friday, the prosecutor had also filed their complaint “for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against Jennifer Hermoso.”

“The complaint is filed after, on September 5, the player appeared before the prosecutor, accompanied by her lawyer, and expressly made a complaint of the events that, according to her statement, occurred without her consent,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

According to the prosecutor, Hermoso also claimed in her complaint that she “suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment.”

As noted by CNN, the complaint now enables the Spanish national court to launch a formal investigation in Rubiales.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com