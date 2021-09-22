Sports Fans are Mesmerized After Dodgers All-Star Repeats the Smoothest Slide in MLB History

By Brandon Contes
 

For the second time this Major League Baseball season, Trea Turner’s slide stole the show.

MLB players usually go viral for humiliating slides as they get hit, stuck or stumble into the base, but baseball fans didn’t realize how regal someone could like gliding into home until Turner began to show off.

Smooth, majestic, sorcery – those are the adjectives that have been used to describe how it looks when the Dodgers All-Star shortstop slides into home. After going viral for the magical maneuver last month, Turner proved it wasn’t a one-time feat when he scored during the Dodgers win over Colorado Tuesday night.

Even the Dodgers TV announcers on SportsNet LA acknowledged the slide’s beauty. “One of the more beautiful slides in the history of the game,” former Dodgers pitcher and current TV analyst Orel Hershiser said. “We’re watching the double, but I love the slide.”

And social media was very much in agreement with Hershiser, as Twitter was loaded with baseball fans expressing their amazement at the smoothness of Turner’s slide.

