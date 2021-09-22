Sports Fans are Mesmerized After Dodgers All-Star Repeats the Smoothest Slide in MLB History

For the second time this Major League Baseball season, Trea Turner’s slide stole the show.

MLB players usually go viral for humiliating slides as they get hit, stuck or stumble into the base, but baseball fans didn’t realize how regal someone could like gliding into home until Turner began to show off.

Smooth, majestic, sorcery – those are the adjectives that have been used to describe how it looks when the Dodgers All-Star shortstop slides into home. After going viral for the magical maneuver last month, Turner proved it wasn’t a one-time feat when he scored during the Dodgers win over Colorado Tuesday night.

Even the Dodgers TV announcers on SportsNet LA acknowledged the slide’s beauty. “One of the more beautiful slides in the history of the game,” former Dodgers pitcher and current TV analyst Orel Hershiser said. “We’re watching the double, but I love the slide.”

And social media was very much in agreement with Hershiser, as Twitter was loaded with baseball fans expressing their amazement at the smoothness of Turner’s slide.

Trea Turner just had another one of those sexy slides in that Rockies game — Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) September 22, 2021

Trea Turner’s slides are so clean 🔥 — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) September 22, 2021

so Trea Turner does just always slide like that, huh — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 22, 2021

Trea Turner’s slides are majestic. — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) September 22, 2021

New Trea Turner slide gif incoming… — Jake Reiner (@Reiner_Jake) September 22, 2021

Trea Turner slidin’ Part II https://t.co/2qmtB3djNo — Holden Kushner (@Holdenradio) September 22, 2021

TREA TURNER DID IT AGAIN 😍 pic.twitter.com/0cmntPUvBB — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 22, 2021

Cmon now Trea Turner, save some smooth for the rest of us pic.twitter.com/qBWxf5d1ZX — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 22, 2021

Trea Turner did the awesome slide thing again. I miss seeing this at #Nats Park. pic.twitter.com/ZZtpb2yX1t — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 22, 2021

I would like Trea Turner to slide into me but not smoothly 🌚 pic.twitter.com/9a9AtUK3ix — Ari Tata (Trea Turner stan) 🌙👻 (@Ariichiiyoko) September 22, 2021

Watch above via SportsNet LA

