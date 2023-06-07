Sports Fans Livid at Potential Pairing of Skip Bayless and LeSean McCoy on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’: Would Be ‘The Most Embarrassing Show on Television’

By Ahmad AustinJun 7th, 2023, 12:25 pm
 
LeSean McCoy

Ben Liebenberg/AP

The prospect of Fox Sports 1’s LeSean McCoy filling the vacant seat at Undisputed is already proving to be very unpopular.

Front Office Sports on Sunday reported that SPEAK analysts has emerged as a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe, who reached a buyout with FS1 and will leave after the 2023 NBA Finals. He’s expected to have an “extended audition” with Bayless. Two of McCoy’s SPEAK colleagues — Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor — are also being considered for the position.

Unfortunately for McCoy, the idea of him joining the network’s flagship debate show has been met with backlash.

“This is about to be the most embarrassing show on television,” said Darren Smith, a Fox Sports Radio host. “If you thought Emmitt Smith was bad on television, putting him with Skip Bayless will gladly have people switching the channel.”

That sentiment appeared to be shared by the majority of Twitter users chiming in.

Since becoming a full-time analyst on SPEAK, McCoy has gone viral on a number of occasions for controversial takes. He notably claimed former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy didn’t contribute much to the team’s success.

