Sports Illustrated Under Fire For Tweet About Praying Football Coach Whose Case Awaits Supreme Court Decision: ‘Total Nonsense’

By Jackson RichmanJun 13th, 2022, 3:35 pm
 
Joe Kennedy

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated came under fire on Monday for a tweet about a praying football coach whose case awaits a decision from the Supreme Court.

Joe Kennedy lost his job as head football coach Bremerton High School in Washington state in 2015 over his tradition of praying at the 50-yard line following games.

“SCOTUS will soon rule on the case of a public school football coach who wants to pray on-field after games. @GregBishopSI on Joe Kennedy, the machine backing him and the expected result: a win for Kennedy and an erosion of a bedrock of American democracy,” tweeted Sports Illustrated, with its latest cover.

Twitter users called out the magazine for casting Kennedy’s attempt to pray as representing an “erosion” of democracy.

