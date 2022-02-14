Sports Radio Host Stunned to Learn Chickens Don’t Regenerate Their Wings for Continual Human Consumption

The concept of a chicken wing shortage stunned one national sports radio host, who assumed the bird can continually produce body parts much like it does eggs.

To solve the national crisis, Shaun Morash, who co-hosts Damon Amendolara’s DA Show on CBS Sports Radio, suggested clipping wings off of roosters, in addition to chickens.

“Well you’d have to kill the entire rooster,” Amendolara noted, a fact that seemingly shocked Morash.

“I was under the impression that when we make the wings, the reason we have so many is we cut one wing off and it does grow back,” Morash said. “Like reptiles grow back stuff. Think about how many wings we have in the world…I thought the reason we do that is – boom, one wing, give it a couple months and it’s back clucking.”

After learning wings don’t grow back, Morash felt even stronger about the need to start clipping the edible limb off roosters. Although hens are more often used for human consumption, as Frank Costanza famously learned, “they’re all chickens.”

Still, the blunder by Morash was just the second strangest wing story of Super Bowl LVI, thanks to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who eats the popular gameday snack with a knife and fork.

