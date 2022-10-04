Former ESPN reporter Darren Rovell and current sports business reporter for Action Network labeled all of Georgia Republican Herschel Walker‘s voters “vile” in a tweet on Tuesday.

Rovell’s original tweet was about a report that Walker paid for an abortion in 2009.

Rovell’s first tweet was about how he felt about Walker’s candidacy.

“Herschel Walker might be the worst political candidate we’ve ever seen and that’s hard to accomplish,” Rovell stated in a tweet.

When a twitter follower brought up that Walker had a good chance to win Georgia’s Senate seat, Rovell took aim at Georgia voters.

“Well thats the only reason why I didn’t bet @Claytravis. The people who are voting for him are just as vile,” Rovell responded.

Rovell has been known for his sports memorabilia purchases as well as memorabilia from American history. He owns a warden’s log book from Birmingham Prison in 1963 where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served his prison time and signed out his mail 12 times.

