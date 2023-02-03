St. John’s Cheerleaders Refuse To Perform During Game After School Ignores Them On Women In Sports Day

St. John’s University’s cheerleading team refused to perform at a men’s basketball game after the school failed to recognize them for Women in Sports Day.

St. John’s played Seton Hall in Queens, New York on Wednesday night, where the cheerleading team held a protest throughout the game. The school’s official athletics Twitter and Instagram accounts made a post in support of Women in Sports Day (which was also on Wednesday) but did not acknowledge the cheer team or the dance team.

The cheerleading team refused to perform throughout the game, and they decided to wear red t-shirts with “WE ARE WOMEN IN SPORTS” written on the back, as highlighted by the school’s newspaper, The Torch, in a tweet.

The St. John’s cheer team is wearing shirts with “we are women in sports” written on the back. This comes after @SJU_Cheer and @SJU_Dance were not tagged in @StJohnsRedStorm Twitter and Instagram posts for #NationalGirlsAndWomenInSports day. #SJUBB

In a statement to Fox News Digital, St. John’s Athletic Department said:

There was an inadvertent omission in a social media post from the Athletic Department celebrating “Women in Sports” that failed to tag or depict our cheerleaders and dance team. The cheerleaders expressed disappointment with this perceived slight and are now engaged in an active dialogue with the Athletic Department to move forward. St. Johns University values the active and dedicated contributions made by all our students especially our student-athletes.

In an Instagram post by the Red Storm cheerleader’s official account, they wrote:

National Women In Sports Day is defined as: a day of observance held to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes, recognize the influence of sports participation for women, and honor the progress and continuing the struggle for equality for women in sports. Not only today, but everyday, it is important that ALL women athletes are recognized for their hard work, dedication, and strength. We are so proud of all the women student athletes of St. John’s Cheer today and everyday!

The St. John’s Athletic Department website does not have the cheerleading squad or the dance team listed under the women’s sports tab.

