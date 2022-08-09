Star Chicago Bears Linebacker Requests Trade: ‘New Front Office Regime Doesn’t Value Me Here’

Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade, saying that his team’s “new front office regime doesn’t value me here.”

“To the city of Chicago and all the Bears fan worldwide, I have officially requested a trade; just writing these words is deeply painful,” wrote Smith in a message shared by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith, who played college football at the University of Georgia, was drafted by the Bears with the eighth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

“Walking these hallways the past four years, you can feel the spirit, you feel the pressure to live up to that timeless history, that great legacy,” wrote Smith.

“Since the day I was drafted, I vowed to play this position at a level that upheld the standard that was set before me, to uphold that respect and honor, and I have,” he said.

Smith went on to blast the Bears front office, led by general manager Ryan Poles, who was hired in January:

Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn’t value me here. They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it.’ The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me. I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a [S]uper [B]owl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.

Smith went on to say he hasn’t had a conversation with the McCaskey family, which owns the Bears. He expressed hope the owners “can salvage” the situation, “but as of right now I don’t see a path back to the organization I truly love.”

“I hope and pray you all can understand, I’m deeply sorry it’s come to this,” he concluded.

Despite Smith, who is set to make $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal, putting up top numbers over the past few seasons, he has not been named to a Pro Bowl (he was named an alternate in 2019). Nonetheless, he is a two-time All-Pro. Throughout his four-year career, Smith has recorded 524 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions, 17 pass defections, one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Although Smith has been at training camp, he has not practiced with the team.

