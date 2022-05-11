‘Steam ‘em, Boil ‘em, Stew ‘em’: Brewers’ Announcers Riveted By Cincinnati Man Fishing Outside Stadium

Let’s face it: The Cincinnati Reds stink. There’s no way around it. They are the worst team in baseball at 6-24, even worse than the Oakland A’s, who can’t draw 10,000 fans to their home games.

So it made perfect sense that when the NL contending Milwaukee Brewers came to town, their announcers would be more interested in what was happening outside Great American Ball Park Tuesday, rather than the game happening inside.

Take a look at yesterday’s “catch” of the day.

A fishing broadcast broke out at a baseball game pic.twitter.com/4ftzNW4QC5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 11, 2022

Yep, you saw that right. That’s a man fishing on the Ohio river outside the Reds’ stadium, scoring a pretty impressive haul. And Brewers announcers Jeff Levering and Bill Schroeder couldn’t get enough of it, going back to the live shot several times in the top of the second inning.

“Folks that is a live shot, that is not recorded, that is live. That gentleman is pulling in a good haul,” Levering said in awe.

Schroeder believed that the man caught a carp but Levering seemed more in awe that he even caught anything from the banks of the river.

“Steam ‘em, boil ‘em, stew ‘em,” the color commentator said.

“That thing goes above his knee!” Levering exclaimed.

The man was eventually joined by another individual who watched the fisherman catch and release the big fish, signaling an end to the endeavor.

“Good man,” Schroeder said in approval.

