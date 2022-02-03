During Thursday morning’s First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith issued an apology to Jehovah’s Witnesses after previously indicating they were opposed to vaccines.

“I made a mistake last week and I want to make sure that I clarify myself,” Smith said. “Last week, when discussing the incredible accomplishments of Andrew Wiggins this season…I introduced his religion in the discussion about vaccination.”

“I could have and should have been more clear in that discussion,” Smith continued. “Because I fully understand that Jehovah’s Witnesses have no specific opposition to the vaccine. I did not make that clear, so I want to make sure I make that now and my apologies for the mishap.”

Last week, Smith congratulated Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins on the first All-Star selection of his NBA career. Smith noted Wiggins was hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to the NBA season and cited the NBA star’s religion.

“Andrew Wiggins also was hesitant about taking the vaccine. He’s a Jehovah’s Witness from what I’m told,” Smith said. “And took [the vaccine] because, ‘my team needs me.’”

Before the start of the season, the NBA denied Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the Covid vaccine. After the denied request, Wiggins ultimately chose to get vaccinated to comply with San Francisco laws and ensure eligibility for all Warriors games.

Smith’s unverified statement regarding Wiggins and his religion drew criticism on social media for creating the narrative that Jehovah’s Witnesses are against getting vaccined.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com