May we all find something to be as excited about as Stephen A. Smith is with his list of top five sports movies. With the 2021 Oscars ceremony set for this weekend, Smith used his Stephen A-List segment on ESPN’s First Take to name Any Given Sunday as his top flick.

“Look at the cast! Jamie Foxx, Al Pacino, LL Cool J. Hell! Bill Bellamy was in there, Terrell Owens was in there, the list goes on and on!” Smith passionately yelled before telling the rest of the show to “bow down” to his list.

Smith’s top five included Rocky III, A League of Their Own, Friday Night Lights, Jerry Maguire, and Any Given Sunday in the No. 1 spot. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was less than thrilled.

“To throw A League Of Their Own in there and not put in Remember The Titans, are you joking?! Oh My God! Are you joking?” Irvin said, calling the Denzel Washington football movie one of the greatest sports films ever. “You want to talk about bringing people together, it brought Black and white together like never before!”

Nobody mentioned Rocky Balboa? The unsung hero of the Rocky series. How about Russell Crowe’s Mystery, Alaska? And if Smith wants to find the sports movie with the strongest cast, it must be Angels in the Outfield. A breakout film for Joseph Gordon-Levitt who was joined by Danny Glover, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, as well as Oscar award winners Matthew McConaughey and Adrien Brody!

Watch above via, ESPN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]