Stephen A. Smith Believes Tua Tagovailoa Is Returning To Play Too Soon: ‘I Wish He Was Out a Few More Weeks’

Stephen A. Smith thinks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s anticipated start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers was too quick of a comeback.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on September 29th against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital and flew home with the team that night.

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills, but the Dolphins listed that incident as a back injury.

On Thursday morning, the First Take crew debated which quarterback they were more excited to see return this weekend, Tagovailoa or Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the first game of the season.

Smith was quick to say Prescott and that he believed Tagovailoa’s return was too soon after the severity of his head injury.

“First of all, we wish Tua nothing but the best,” Smith said. “We’re glad that they cleared him; it looks like they’re clearing him to play, all of that stuff, because there was real real reason for strong concern. So much so, I don’t like the fact he’s coming back this early.”

Smith reiterated that Tagovailoa should not play even after the NFL cleared him.

“I wish that he was out a few more weeks; that’s just me,” Smith added. “That’s how ugly that concussion looked that he suffered a few weeks ago.

Tagovailoa met with the media on Wednesday. It was the first time he spoke since he suffered a concussion. Smith did not like what he heard throughout the press conference.

“And then to listen to him in the press conference, and he don’t remember the hit, he don’t remember being carted off, he don’t remember all of this stuff. I personally would prefer that I not see him on the field for at least another few more weeks.”

Smith took it further and believed Tagovailoa should not play this season.

“I was of the mindset that he should’ve stayed out the rest of the season,” Smith continued. “That’s how I felt about it; that’s neither here nor there.”

