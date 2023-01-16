Stephen A. Smith Calls For Chargers HC Firing After Blowing 27 Point Lead: ‘He Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Use A Company Pencil!’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called for Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley‘s firing after the Chargers blew a 27-point lead on Saturday night.

The Chargers led the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-7 at halftime in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Chargers intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times before the end of the first half. The Chargers managed to be outscored 24-3 in the second half and lost on a game-winning 36-yard field goal by Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson as time expired with a final score of 31-30. On Monday, First Take was on location in Tampa Bay ahead of the last game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stephen A. did not mince his thoughts on Staley’s job security.

“I tweeted before they kicked the field goal to win the game if the Chargers lose this game, Brandon Staley should not be allowed on the plane ride home,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, I am not playing. I mean it.”

To his credit, Stephen A. did write the tweet on Saturday night, and in the middle of his tirade, he removed his sunglasses from his face.

If Coach Brandon Staley allows these @chargers to lose a 27-0 lead and lose this game to the @Jaguars, he might not even get a ride home on the team plane. Btw….Boss’s got to get it together and remind folks of who the hell he is. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 15, 2023

“We got another show that’s coming on the air at 2 pm eastern time; if this man is the head coach of the Chargers, by the time I come back on the air at 2 pm, I’m gonna be ticked off,” Smith added.

Stephen A. explained the incredible talent the Chargers had on their 2022 roster, which included quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receivers Kennan Allen and Mike Williams. Staley couldn’t win with the roster.

“For him to coach the way that he has, it is clear he should be fired!” Smith continued. “I don’t say that pleasantly, and I don’t say it often because I’m not trying to take money out of people’s pockets. He shouldn’t be allowed to use a company pencil! He should be done!”

The crowd who attended the live recording of First Take got a laugh out of Stephen A.‘s comments, along with host Molly Qerim and ESPN’s Michael Irvin and Dan Orlovsky.

“See, y’all laughing, you guys stir it up for this man,” Orlovsky said to the crowd. “You think you’re funny now.”

“Do you think I’m joking?” Smith asked Orlovsky. “I’m saying to you I’m not joking! He gotta go! He’s not the coach for this team!”

The Chargers’ 27-point collapse was the largest deficit in the organization’s history, and they became the first team to have a plus-five turnover differential and still lose the game.

Watch above via ESPN.

