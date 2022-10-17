Stephen A. Smith Claims Racist Double Standard After Tom Brady Berated His Teammates: ‘If That Was a Black Man, We Would’ve Been Talking About His Temper’

Stephen A. Smith believes the reaction to Tom Brady‘s on-field outburst at his offensive lineman Sunday would have been different if he was a Black man.

Cameras caught Brady on the sideline near the team benches when he started to shout at his teammates for their poor play. Brady was shown as the only one who spoke and got very animated in calling out his colleagues.

On First Take, Smith mused about the backlash he thinks Brady would have received if he were Black.

“We need to be consistent,” Smith said. “Was Tom Brady passionate? Or was he the angry white guy? … Because if that was somebody else doing what he was doing with his offensive lineman, if that was a Black man, we would have been talking about his temper. We would’ve been talking about the fact he might not need to act like that with the cameras rolling.”

Smith, to be clear, took no issue with Brady’s actions — only the perception surrounding those actions.

“I had no problem with it whatsoever,” Smith continued. “If brothers ain’t blocking for you, you 45 years old, you behind the center and getting smacked around, you damn right you should get in their face. I have no issue with what Tom Brady did with them whatsoever.

“All I’m trying to say is that when a Black quarterback does that I don’t want to hear nothing about it,” Smith said. “Since nobody is saying anything about Tom Brady doing it.”

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Watch above via ESPN.

