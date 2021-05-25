Stephen A. Smith Commends Sports Activism Following George Floyd, But Says ‘HELL NO!’ to Defunding the Police

One year after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are commending athletes across the sports world for prioritizing their role as social activists.

“Led by the likes of LeBron James…there’s a level of consciousness that’s been elevated in the mind’s eye of the modern-day professional athlete and it transcends just basketball, it’s all over the place,” Smith said before explaining the importance of athletes from every sport participating in social activism.

“People could sit up there and think they’re punishing somebody like ‘we might not watch the NBA the way that we used to, we’ll make sure we effect your ratings.’ Well what are you gonna do with football?” Smith asked on ESPN’s First Take. “What are you gonna do with baseball? Golf and tennis? The world has descended upon these issues and making sure to hold people accountable to address it. Whether it’s police reform or whatever you wanna come up with.”

“You’re always gonna have folks who feel differently that are going to lament the state of affairs, ‘just give us sports, shut up and play,’ but collectively, the world of sports has said hell no. We are not listening because we come from these communities…and we will not allow you to destroy them.”

Smith also said he hasn’t forgotten the three other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao who were charged with aiding the murder of George Floyd, and are set to have their trial begin in August.

“They were complicit in my mind,” the popular ESPN host said on the anniversary of Floyd’s death. “And I’m certainly interested in seeing how that trial goes, I’m also interested in seeing police reform.”

“Now am I an advocate for defunding the police? HELL NO! If I get in trouble, I’m calling 9-1-1,” Smith firmly stated. “I got family members that are police officers, obviously there ain’t just White police officers.”

But in terms of police reform and sparking social change, Smith stands with professional athletes in their fight for change.

“How many times do we hear that politicians take positions because lobbyists have them in their pockets?” Smith asked “Well guess what, those lobbyists have money, well guess what these leagues have money.”

Smith believes that if Black athletes have the backing of their commissioners and owners, a mosaic of individuals associated with the world of sports can push Capitol Hill for legislative change. “That’s what I’m happy about most of all.”

Watch above via ESPN

