Stephen A. Smith was on one Monday morning, ripping into Brooklyn Net’s disgruntled star Ben Simmons over his latest back injury that has kept him from playing for his new team.

The ESPN personality initially stated on First Take that he thinks Simmons could be the difference for the Brooklyn squad this postseason due to his defensive prowess. Smith then turned his attention to the more personal side of Simmons and how he even got the back injury, to begin with, not having played a game in the NBA in over ten months.

“I want to know what the hell you were doing, that you hurt your back. You ain’t played since last June,” Smith exploded. “What were you doing? What the hell happened, Kendrick Perkins, Jay Williams?

Smith continued on, listing a variety of ridiculous assumptions as to what happened with Simmons, causing the other show hosts to burst out laughing.

What the HELL happened, Ben Simmons????? pic.twitter.com/Hm4Zv8NQKM — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 11, 2022

“Was he riding up the turnpike on i-95 with a car that was a bit rough around the edges, hit a pothole and tweaked his damn back? What the hell happened,” Smith exclaimed as “Perk” and “JWill” started to laugh. “I want to know what happened, you haven’t played a minute, a second, since last June. That is ten months, you ain’t touched a damn basketball in an official capacity. Did you slipped in the tub? Did you slip in the tub? Was you getting your groove on and tweaked your hip? I mean, did you hit a pothole on the turnpike? What the hell is going on? I can’t take… I can’t believe I’m the only one saying this.”

Eventually Jay Willams was able to get a few words in regarding the situation as he questioned Smith’s earlier notion that Simmons could play 25 minutes a game upon his return.

“Let me ask you this question, Williams said to Smith, “how the hell can you believe he’ll play 25 minutes a game?”

“I don’t,” Smith replied bluntly, “they asked me the question yesterday on (NBA) Countdown and that’s why they asked me again this morning.”

The epic rant eventually concluded with Smith giving one last assumption of where Simmons could have hurt his back.

“I just think maybe you missed something KP, maybe he tweaked his back in Atlanta and didn’t tell us,” Smith said jokingly.

“You suck,” Williams whispered under his breath before the laughter took over again.

“Oh my, okay you’re done,” Molly Qerim said as she tried to reel the crew back in.

Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers on deadline day in exchange for James Harden and although reports suggest Simmons could be back for the playoffs, he has still not played a game since last season.

How do you think Simmons hurt his back? Let us know in the comments.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com