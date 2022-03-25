Stephen A. Smith Declares Himself The ‘Magic of Debates’, Calls Kendrick Perkins ‘Sidekick’

Stephen A. Smith is at it again with the outrageous takes, this time pronouncing himself the “Magic (Johnson) of debates.”

Prior to a segment alongside Kendrick Perkins on Friday’s edition of First Take, the program played a promo regarding Johnson’s return to the show on April 4th, getting Smith all riled up.

“I’m the Magic of debates,” the personality said in the promo, sparking the curiosities of Molly Qerim and Perkins alike.

“Wait, wait, wait. wait,” Qerim jumped in. “Big Perk, did you hear that? He’s the ‘Magic of debates’? Do you have anything to say?”

“Yeah I heard him. If he’s the Magic of debate, then what that makes me,” Perkins said with laugh.

To which Smith replied with a smile, “Sidekick, that’s what that makes you. That’s what that makes you. Respect your elders, okay!”

The eccentric studio host then flipped his attention back to Johnson.

“Listen, he a little nervous now. don’t let Magic fool you. That’s a hot seat he ain’t ready for,” Smith stated, getting louder as he went. “This ain’t the Staples Center, this ain’t the LA Forum. It’s a new day, okay. This ain’t Crypto.com. This ain’t Flint, Michigan and the Spartans. This is First Take.”

The one time journalist certainly seems ready to defend his throne when Johnson comes on in a few weeks as this will most certainly not be his last outlandish take.

Watch above via First Take

