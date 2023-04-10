Stephen A. Smith had harsh criticism for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ behavior in their regular season finale Sunday.

En route to their win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Wolves lost center Rudy Gobert after he was sent home for punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. Then, forward Jaden McDaniels was ruled out with a hand injury he sustained from punching a wall in the first quarter. He did so after picking up his second foul and had to go to the bench to avoid further foul trouble.

“I think that the behavior was idiotic,” Smith said on Monday’s episode of First Take. “And it’s an embarrassment to the city of Minnesota (sic) and the Timberwolves organization that you’re about to play in the play-in game and this kind of divisiveness on the last game of the regular season is something that you allow to happen.”

Smith expressed disappointment in Gobert, but also said Anderson isn’t completely innocent after calling Gobert a “bitch” right before the punch. After the game, Gobert apologized for his actions.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

The “real disappointment,” Smith said, was the McDaniels injury. Due to his fractured hand, he will not be available for the team’s play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I know he’s young,” Smith said of the 22-year-old. “What the hell are you doing? I mean, you’re gonna go and break your hand ’cause you’re punching a wall. What could you possibly have been that upset about on the last game of the regular season – knowing you got a play-in game coming up – that you’re gonna go and punch a wall and break your hand and you miss the rest of the season? It’s just dumb.”

On Monday afternoon, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced Gobert would serve a one-game suspension and not travel with the team to Los Angeles.

Gobert will serve a one-game suspension and is expected to return if the Wolves lose to the Lakers and play another play-in game, or advance into the Western Conference playoffs, sources said. https://t.co/JMSdwm7P2o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023

Coupled with McDaniels’ absence, the Wolves will be without two of their best defenders against the Lakers. Smith believes they have no chance now.

“Ain’t no way, in my mind, unless Anthony Edwards goes berserk, and Karl-Anthony Towns,” Smith said of the Timberwolves’ chances. “Ain’t no way in my mind the Lakers are losing this play-in game to Minnesota.”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com