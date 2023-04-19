Much like his colleague Jay Williams, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was “incredibly disappointed” with the news that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 of the team’s playoff series with the Sacramento Kings.

The suspension came as a result of Green stomping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis after Sabonis grabbed his leg while on the ground during Monday’s Game 2. Green was then seen jawing at heckling fans before cheering on the announcement of his ejection.

“I was not surprised at all,” Smith said of the suspension on Wednesday’s episode of First Take, “but incredibly disappointed. I’m disappointed in the NBA. I love me some (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver. We all know this. I’m disgusted with the NBA this morning. I’m sick and tired of everybody acting like this is just another game. It’s not just another game; it’s a playoff game. You got to do something far more flagrant than this to be suspended.”

The league announced its decision to suspend Green late Tuesday night. On Wednesday, league Executive Vice President Joe Dumars told ESPN the decision came down to “excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender.”

As noted by Smith, Green’s history of punishment in the playoffs is extensive: a one-game suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals, six flagrant fouls, and 27 technical fouls. He’s also accrued more than $1.2 million in fines.

Smith argued that the league is leaving out context and seemingly minimizing the fact that Sabonis grabbed his leg. However, he still believes Green should have been more mindful of his actions.

“There’s no reason for Draymond Green to be suspended for this game,” Smith said. “I’m not surprised. I expected it. And in that regard, that’s where I hold Draymond Green accountable because if I know what the league is going to do, he damn sure knew it.

“When all is said and done, someone might be looking at Draymond Green again and saying, ‘You ain’t know better?’ (This is) the second time you cost the Golden State Warriors a championship in some people’s eyes, and he’s gonna have to live with that.”

