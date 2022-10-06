Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his defense of suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka when the subject was brought up on The Breakfast Club.

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season after an investigation by the Celtics discovered he had an affair with a team staffer, in violation of club rules. Smith has believed throughout the process that Udoka should have either been released by the Celtics, or he should have been able to coach for this season. Then the question was asked to Smith if he believed Udoka was suspended because of his race.

“I’m not going to go that far, but I will say this: I haven’t seen it happen to any white boys,” Smith said. “I’m going to tell it like that.”

“I said it on national television, I ain’t seeing anybody,” he added. “Everybody backed up because they know I’ve covered this league, and I’ve covered sports for a quarter century. And I went on national television and I said ‘I know plenty of white boys that’s been doing their thing in the office, nobody said anything we didn’t know.'”

Smith reiterated that he took umbrage with the fact that the team is keeping Udoka on ice for a full season, and not allowing him to pursue other options.

“Let him go, don’t hold him and keep from working and keeping him from going some place else to work,” Smith continued. “Because of a consensual relationship, ain’t nothing right about that man.”

He added, “I said fire him or keep him, but you don’t do this cause you’ve never done this to anybody else, why is the first example a Black man? I got a problem with that.”

