Stephen A. Smith Erupts After Patrick Beverley Hits Him With His Own Line During Harden Debate: ‘Stay Off the WEED!’

ESPN introduced a new character into the sports media world yesterday: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley as he joined Get Up and First Take Monday to slander Chris Paul and his NBA foes.

I guess Beverley’s inclusion into the programs spiked the ratings because he was asked back for a second round of sports debates, particularly going at Stephen A. Smith Tuesday, mocking him with his own catchphrase during a James Harden debate.

Beverley: “I got a question, this is a question for you, because I know that a lot of your segments you like to point this out when people get caught doing drugs. Do they drug test on this show?”

Smith: “They don’t, but they can me any day of the week.”

Beverley: “You need to be drug tested man.”

Smith: “I need to be drug tested!”

Beverley: “Get off the weeeeedddd man.”

Obviously Smith thought it was funny initially, saying it in unison with Beverley as J.J. Redick laughed. The laughter quickly turned to shouting again as Smith exploded on Beverley’s defense of Harden.

“You, Matt Barnes, Kendrick Perkins, all going to be saying ‘congratulations to Harden’ (when he signs the extension),” Beverley said with mockery.

“Time out, timeout, see this is where you are not telling the truth. And I hope James Harden is watching this. We’ve spent years giving props. We’ve been giving him props for the last decade! We’ve spent the last decade giving him his props! And so the one year we step in and we say ‘yo man it ain’t what it used to be’, now we hating on him?’ Smith erupted on Beverley.

The NBA guard spent four seasons with Harden on the Houston Rockets, explaining to Smith that he didn’t see the love then for the emerging superstar, but the ESPN personality didn’t want to hear it.

“Who, who! Oh, my god! We’ve given him nothing but love!” Smith yelled.

“And the love is simple, bro. 22 (PPG), 10 (APG), and 8 (RPG), that’s what he did this season,” Beverley said, suggesting that’s worthy of a max contract.

While Harden didn’t average exactly that Beverley had a point that those are worthy numbers of a max-level contract but the ESPN personality didn’t want to hear that as he kept on yelling at Beverley about his former teammate for the next few minutes.

“What are you talking about no love? When did he no get love? I mean how many flowers does he need!” Smith continued to yell at the NBA guard.

Watch the full video above via ESPN

