Stephen A. Smith Flippantly Blames Pat McAfee for Aaron Rodgers Getting Covid: ‘Hanging Around with the Wrong People’

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19, but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, losing last year’s NFL MVP for a game isn’t a big deal for the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s not major,” Smith said in response to Wednesday morning’s breaking news on First Take. “It’s just one game. They’ll be 7-2 worst-case scenario. If this were an injury that was gonna leave him out for weeks or whatever, then fine. But he’s just out cause he got the ‘rona.”

Coming off an MVP season, Rodgers has led the Packers to a 7-1 record, tied for the best in the league. Rodgers is certainly out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it is possible that he might miss more time.

“He came down with the ‘rona, hanging around with the wrong people. Probably Pat McAfee for all we know,” Smith said with a laugh.

Rodgers informed teammates of his positive test Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the quarterback was on The Pat McAfee Show, which Smith acknowledged was via Zoom. McAfee has been credited for helping Rodgers out of his shell in the last 15 months, giving the previously buttoned-up quarterback a comfortable platform to speak candidly.

“Listen I’m watching Pat on SmackDown and he’s doing a good job, but you’re hanging around with a bunch of people now, I mean Pat McAfee’s around A LOT of people,” Smith said.

“Let me be very clear…I’m not trying to minimize Covid,” Smith clarified. “I was just saying that we see NFL players test positive and come back in one week. I don’t mean to imply that Covid’s not serious.”

In August, Rodgers responded to the question of ‘are you vaccinated’ by saying “yea, I’m immunized.” But according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is not vaccinated, which means a positive test requires him to miss a minimum of 10 days.

If everything breaks right for the quarterback and he’s healthy after 10 days, he will be eligible to return for the Packers Nov. 14 game against Seattle, but that would mean getting thrown into game action following a lengthy absence from his team.

