Stephen A. Smith Fumes at Max Kellerman’s ‘Ignorant’ Kevin Durant Take: ‘You Bring Up Irrelevant Nonsensical Points’

If LeBron James was expected to win with a minimal supporting cast, then Kevin Durant should feel similar pressure to carry the Brooklyn Nets while injuries hinder Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has called Durant the best player in the world. If that’s true, Max Kellerman wants Smith to hold Durant to the same standards LeBron received when he was considered the world’s greatest basketball player.

“You are saying KD is the best player in the world, you said he’s number one,” Kellerman said on First Take, before reminding Smith of the pressure placed on LeBron during the 2015 NBA Finals despite his team being ravaged by injuries.

“How many times have I told you to be quiet about that particular series,” Smith said, belittling Kellerman’s point. “The Golden State Warriors had never won before, they were babies…LeBron was the one with championship experience, he was the best player in the world,” Smith added of that 2015 series.

“STOP RIGHT THERE,” Kellerman fired back. “How much championship experience does this Bucks team have? Because KD has won multiple championships now.”

LeBron’s critics rarely grace him with the excuses that have been offered to Durant. Regardless of the roster he’s playing with, LeBron is blasted when he doesn’t win a championship, but Durant is provided a softer landing spot.

“You have a different standard for LeBron and KD. Two different standards,” Kellerman told Smith.

“How many years ago was that?” Smith asked. “This is why I get annoyed talking basketball with you! Because you bring up irrelevant, nonsensical points that have absolutely nothing to do [with today].”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com