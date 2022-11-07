Stephen A. Smith Gets Introspective Amid Second Bout With Covid, Ponders Reduced Schedule: ‘Working Nonstop Ain’t the Way to Go’

Stephen A. Smith pondered whether he is overworked and should work less often after his second fight with Covid-19.

Smith, who seems to be everywhere, is a host on ESPN’s First Take Monday through Friday. He has a podcast called Know Mercy that releases episodes three times a week. He also hosts a Manningcast-like show on ESPN called NBA in Stephen A’s World. Smith reportedly signed a contract extension with ESPN in 2021 that pays him $12 million yearly, according to The Athletic.

Smith had argued he was underpaid and should get paid more than most people on television.

On Monday’s episode of Know Mercy, Smith reflected on his second bout with Covid and said he was not nearly as sick as he was the first time he had it. He alluded to his busy work schedule.

“To deal with Covid, luckily for me, it’s not nearly as bad as it once was,” Smith said. “I’ve been on the air already. I’ve been having meetings. I’m doing this podcast because I’m not having a respiratory issue.”

Smith explained the symptoms he experienced with his second go with the virus.

“I’m not laboring with my breathing,” Smith added. “I don’t have pneumonia in both lungs. This time it was mild flu symptoms. A sore throat, a persistent headache, that’s ’bout it.”

Smith began to ponder how he lived his life and how much he worked, which might have taken a toll on his health.

“It still forces you to reflect, if nothing else, on your health, or lack thereof,” Smith continued. “And it forces you to think, maybe, just maybe, it’s time to slow down. Perhaps working non-stop ain’t the way to go.”

Smith brought up his mother’s work ethic and wished he could have helped her so she did not have to work the crazy days she had to work.

“My mother, God rest her soul, worked 16 hours a day, seven days a week for 25 years with one week’s vacation,” Smith said. “So I know, that’s where I get my work ethic from. I do a show on ESPN, actually not one show, not two shows, but three shows. I have this podcast, which I own and operate. I’ve got a production company where I’m trying to create and produce content. I’m trying to make things happen; comes with a lot of hard work.

“If I’m being honest, my mother worked herself too hard,” Smith added. “One of the biggest regrets I have is that I wasn’t successful soon enough to alleviate her from being able to enjoy her life and her children and grandchildren a bit more.”

