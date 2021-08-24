During his opening monologue while guest hosting Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith ranted against the anti-vaxxers who are using livestock medicine to combat Covid-19.

“In Mississippi, people have been taking a drug that is meant for livestock, to ward off the coronavirus,” Smith said as the audience chuckled at the absurdity.

Vaccine sceptics having more trust in livestock medicine than the Covid jab prompted the FDA to release a statement, disavowing human use of a drug that is utilized primarily to deworm horses and cows.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the FDA tweeted from its official account. “Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

“This is a real tweet from the FDA,” Smith said in disbelief before adding, “They are absolutely right. You are not a horse! You are not a cow! You’re a jackass!

“On Friday, the Mississippi health department said incidents of people taking this horse medicine accounted for more than 70 percent of recent calls to the state’s poison center. Now that’s shocking,” Smith explained. “And I’ll tell you why. I had no idea Mississippi had a health department.”

Despite an apparent willingness among residents to take ivermectin, a drug used to treat livestock, Mississippi has had a difficult time convincing its population to get vaccinated. The state continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country at just 36.8 percent.

