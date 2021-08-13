Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Roasts Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky for Believing He’s ‘Wanted’: ‘You Are Wanted…AS A BACKUP!’

NFL quarterback Mitchell Trubisky seems happy to be backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills. There’s nothing wrong with that, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t want Trubisky fooling himself into thinking he was “wanted.”

“You are wanted! That’s what you’re saying, right? You are wanted right?” Smith hilariously ranted. “AS A BACKUP! There wasn’t a single team that wanted you as a starter, bro. not one.”

Smith was responding directly to comments Trubisky made earlier this week. “It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here,” Trubisky told reporters. “And they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player.”

After four less than spectacular seasons in Chicago, the former first-round draft pick was released by the Bears in March, ending a disappointing tenure. Despite investing the second overall draft pick in Trubisky and bypassing superstar Patrick Mahomes to get him, the Bears gave up on the quarterback out of UNC after just four years. Unable to find a starting job elsewhere, Trubisky signed on with the Bills where he has virtually no chance of getting on the field unless injury strikes Allen.

“And you’re not just any kind of backup Mitchell Trubisky. Oh no,” Smith said on his ESPN+ show Stephen A’s World. “You’re the backup to a guy that just signed a six-year, $258 million contract. A guy who finished second in MVP voting last year. A guy who is actually a year younger than you in Josh Allen.”

“So guess what? AIN’T NO WAY you’re ever going to see the field in Buffalo unless there’s an injury. There ain’t no way that’s gonna happen. You’re just going to be standing there, holding a clipboard. Doing pretty much nothing,” Smith said. “If that’s being wanted to you, I don’t know what to tell you, bro.”

