The New York Knicks made history Wednesday night, as the first NBA team in 25 years to blow three games in the span of a month after leading each one by more than 20 points.

Basically, the Knicks are REALLY bad, again. And after they squandered a 28-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke for the entire Knicks fanbase when he unleashed a fiery rant against New York’s basketball team.

“The New York Knicks are a national disgrace, ladies and gentlemen,” Smith ranted to his NBA on ESPN colleagues. “THEY ARE TRASH! HORRIBLE!”

Last season was supposed to be a turning point for the Knicks, where they surpassed two decades of ineptitude to become a competent franchise under the leadership of team president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau. But after a season of promise that led to a playoff appearance, the Knicks find themselves back on an all-too-familiar troubling trajectory.

“Spike Lee shouldn’t even show up for the rest of the season. Tracy Morgan, don’t go, don’t go!” Smith said. “Nobody goes. You’re horrible. I’m so done with this team. You just STINK. All the excuses. I am officially embarrassed that there is video out of me saying last year talking about, New York, stand up.”

“I’m done. I wish Knick fans boycott this team. I’m just sick of it,” Smith continued. “I don’t want to go to the Garden. I don’t even want to drive by the Garden. I’m sick of this team!”

The “national disgrace” Knicks blew their 28-point lead to a Nets team that was playing without its big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. Once appearing destined for the playoffs, this Knicks season has spiraled out of control and their 25-34 record is now destined for the draft lottery.

Watch above via ESPN.

