ESPN finally allowed Stephen A. Smith to deliver his eulogy of the New York Knicks 2021-2022 season and he didn’t hold back, calling out players and front office members alike Tuesday on First Take.

Smith had a more somber tone throughout the rant as he focused on disgruntled star Julius Randle and President Leon Rose first.



.@stephenasmith has some thoughts on the Knicks after Leon Rose addressed the state of the team 😳 “It’s a damn shame that every time I turn around and look at the New York Knicks … organizationally, not the players … you run around like a bunch of wusses!” pic.twitter.com/yL4Iftclx0 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 12, 2022

“They stink and I’m not talking about basketball,” Smith explained. “I’m talking about the organization, and right now I’m very disappointed with Leon Rose and I’m not talking basketball. Let me explain. Julius Randle, for example, he had a bad season. Julius Randle, if you’re watching this, my brother, just grow up.”

The ESPN personality went on further with Randle, explaining how the power forward needs to grow tougher skin in the New York market.

“When I say grow up, what I mean is: The same fans that affected you in a negative way because they booed you and held you accountable when you were playing bad are the same people who supported you bro,” Smith said. “And they loved you, they loved on you, you understand, and they gave you a lot of props and a lot of love. Be bigger than that.”

“So what they booed you. It’s only for the night you played bad. You come out the next night and play good, they gonna love you. Accept that man. ‘You love your family’, stop all that sensitive nonsense. You’re in New York City, get some alligator skin and toughen the hell up. In terms of your psyche because we need you, period,” he said.

Smith then turned his attention back to Rose again, calling him out for his recent interview with the Knicks’ home network MSG, owned by their owner James Dolan.

“Where I’m disappointed in the organization, Leon Rose, you don’t talk to anybody since September and then you do a one-on-one interview albeit with at great Mike Breen, how cowardice can you come across. You got a whole bunch of people in New York, they got some questions to ask you and it wasn’t answered on the MSG network, Jim Dolan’s home, and Jim Dolan is a petulant child,” he exclaimed.

“I’m not questioning him as a man, I’m not questioning him in terms of hiring minorities, phenomenal record in that regard,” Smith clarified. “But that weak suggestion, and I’m not talking about Breen because he asked a lot of great questions and he knows what he’s doing. But if you’re Leon Rose, you’re going to do a one-on-one interview for the network owned by your boss instead of the media out there that’s covered you all year long that, has a plethora of questions thrown in your direction, because they’re privy to knowledge most people ain’t privy to.”

“It was a clear evasive tactic and Leon Rose, who I know, has courage and he’s a good man and he’s better than that,” he continued. “And it’s a damn shame that every time I turn around and look at the New York Knicks, y’all run around, organizationally not the players, I’m talking about management. You run around like a bunch of wusses, scared of your own damn shadow, led by James Dolan who is as petulant as they come.”

Smith finished up his Knicks rant explaining why he finds the lack of media appearances and accountability by Dolan and Rose embarrassing and weak.

“You’ve got guys in state penitentiaries more accessible than him,” Smith shouted. “It’s embarrassing and it’s weak and that’s why the New York Knicks don’t seem to grow, with any damn consistency, because of the cowardice tendencies y’all continue to display. Makes me sick, change the subject. I’m so sick of y’all, just embarrassing, all the damn time all because y’all can’t grow up.”

The Knicks face a lot of offseason questions after missing out on the playoffs and failing to achieve a .500 record for the season.

Watch above via ESPN.

