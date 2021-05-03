Stephen A. Smith Rips LeBron For Insulting NBA Playoff Format: ‘You Weren’t Saying This When You Were a Top Seed’

LeBron James isn’t happy with the NBA’s decision to add a play-in tournament to their postseason format, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said it’s only because the superstar never expected he’d be competing in it!

In an attempt to boost revenue after a dismal finish to the 2019-20 season, the NBA decided to create a Play-In Tournament featuring teams seeded 7-10 in each conference. Friday night, LeBron blasted the tournament, “whoever came up with that sh*t needs to be fired,” he angrily said in his postgame press conference.

But if we flashback one year, LeBron was in favor of a play-in tournament and even suggested the idea of using it to determine the bottom seeds in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. So what changed? LeBron didn’t expect the Lakers to be in the bottom tier of the Western Conference playoff seeding. And now that they are, Smith is highlighting the hypocrisy.

“Here’s what I will say that makes LeBron not look so good,” Smith said. “You weren’t saying this when y’all were a top-2 seed. You’re saying it now because you find yourself having to compete to avoid bubble play.”

“I think it’s great that LeBron had that reaction,” Smith’s First Take co-host Max Kellerman surprisingly countered. “He’s making the NBA look great because what it shows you is even the best player in the world is biting his fingernails right now. He’s thinking, this league has got me under pressure.”

Considering the frustration LeBron and others around the league have shown for the NBA’s new play-in format, Smith also warned about the potential for them to take a moping attitude on to the court. “If you’re not interested in being in the play-in game, you may play like it. And if you play like it, that’s a very bad look,” said Smith.

Many players will hate the added postseason round, but fans should love it. Involved teams can’t stand that their entire season might come down to one game, but it undoubtedly raises intrigue and excitement to start the playoffs.

Watch above via, ESPN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]