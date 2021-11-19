Stephen A. Smith Roasts Co-Host Molly Qerim for Her Outfit: ‘Hard to Listen to Someone’ in ‘Her Pajamas!’

For those that don’t know, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith takes as much pride in the physical appearance he presents on First Take as he does his sports opinions and acumen.

The First Take superstar regularly compliments his fit and calls out others who join the show failing to meet his standards for proper professional attire. And Smith’s co-host Molly Qerim was not spared this week.

As Qerim argued the importance of this weekend’s game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith’s focus was elsewhere.

“Molly, Molly, Molly, Molly,” Smith yelled as he attempted to interrupt his co-host. “It’s hard to listen to someone try to make a point in her pajamas! That’s number one.”

“I don’t need to compliment myself like the rest of the world – let me tell you, I look alright,” Qerim fired back, while maintaining that she was not wearing pajamas.

“Molly is always an A,” Smith noted of his co-host’s appearance. “The problem is SHE KNOWS IT so she thinks she can come on the air with her pajamas, that’s the problem!”

The First Take hosts frequently debate fashion, with Smith getting his fair share of criticism even though he rarely believes it’s warranted. But they don’t only criticize each other’s clothing, First Take debuted a new hard-hitting sports analysis segment called Fashion Friday, judging athletes’ off-field attire.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com