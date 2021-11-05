Aaron Rodgers lied to the media about his vaccination status for two months, but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, if the Green Bay Packers quarterback was also lying to the NFL, then he deserves to be punished.

“Did he lie? Some people could say no,” Smith told Tim Tebow on First Take. “He was deliberately deceitful because he knew by using the word immunized that the media would assume that he mean yes, he was vaccinated.”

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Rodgers responded to the question of ‘are you vaccinated,’ with “yea, I’m immunized.” Using the term “immunized” was deceitful. Saying “yea,” could very much be considered a lie.

But Friday morning, Smith was less concerned about Rodgers telling a possible lie, and more focused on the quarterback potentially endangering others with his deceit.

“When you expose yourself to other players… who may not have been on your team and may have thought you were vaccinated when in fact you were not, you have now – according to the science – officially endangered somebody else,” Smith ranted.

Rodgers is currently dealing with the reality of the cover up being worse than the crime. If Rodgers was upfront about skipping the vaccine in August, he would have been criticized, but at least he wouldn’t have been labeled the “coward” and “liar” that he was in recent days.

According to Smith, Rodgers deserves more punishment than just public scorn, calling for the quarterback to be held accountable for his actions.

“To know what the safety protocols were and to know that you were in violation of it anyway, deceitfully, I think that warrants a suspension,” Smith claimed. “And by the way, some volunteer work at one of these hospitals with a bunch of Covid patients.”

Tebow pushed back on Smith’s claim, alleging that Rodgers may not have been in violation of any league Covid protocols. The NFL’s Covid protocols are mercurial so it’s difficult to decipher whether he violated any rules, but the league is reportedly investigating Rodgers’ actions.

If the NFL was aware of Rodgers’ vaccination status and did not feel he violated the league’s Covid protocols, then Smith acknowledged he would rescind his call to punish the Packers quarterback.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com