Stephen A. Smith Shows ZERO Respect for Max Kellerman’s NBA Analysis: ‘I Deserve A Raise for Having to Listen to This Man!’

Scottie Pippen’s crusade against Kevin Durant sparked a First Take debate. Who needs more help to win a title, Durant or LeBron James? According to Pippen, Durant never won an NBA Championship on his own, while LeBron has.

Stephen A. Smith slammed Pippen’s opinion as “blasphemy,” citing all of the great players LeBron played with during his career to acquire his four championship rings. But Smith’s co-host Max Kellerman found Pippen’s take to be less egregious.

With all due respect my brother, that is ridiculous. D-Wade and Chris Bosh (Miami), Kyrie and Kevin Love (Cleveland) and Anthony Davis (Lakers). WTH is the matter with you? You know basketball. You’re a 6-time champion. How can you utter such Blasphemy? https://t.co/rLbW0kFFDl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 25, 2021

“KD needs more help than LeBron, isn’t that fair?” Kellerman argued Friday morning on ESPN’s First Take.

“I got questions,” Smith responded. “So I need quick answers from you Max, I know that’s almost impossible, but try!”

Smith went through LeBron’s career, asking Kellerman if Durant would have won the same amount of titles with King James’ supporting cast. As Kellerman elongated his answers, Smith grew increasingly frustrated, realizing his co-host wasn’t about to rattle off quick yes or no responses.

“The Warriors looked at LeBron and they said we won 73 games, we still couldn’t get by this dude,” Kellerman said. “KD said I’m with (Russell) Westbrook…and I still couldn’t get by this dude. They had to join forces to overcome LeBron! Period! So LeBron can do more with less, that is true. That’s why he’s the best.”

Kellerman furthered his point, stating he knows LeBron needed help to win rings, but he never needed a supporting cast as strong as the one Durant had with the Golden State Warriors.

“I deserve a raise,” Smith responded with a look of dissent. “I deserve a raise, I really do, for having to listen to this man talk basketball. It’s a damn shame.”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com