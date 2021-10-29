Stephen A. Smith SLAMS Kevin Hart’s Rambling Defense of Ben Simmons: ‘Most Ridiculous Take I’ve Ever Heard!’

Kevin Hart might be the last person from Philadelphia who is willing to support disgruntled 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wasn’t ready to hear it.

“I’m gonna take the time to shine a positive light on something that people don’t want to,” Hart began on Friday morning’s First Take. “I think Ben Simmons will eventually get the right advice, will do the right thing and come back to basketball when he’s mentally right.”

“Philadelphia – do not allow this outside negativity to come in and make a mess of what we have!” Hart continued. “Because we have true stars on our team. We have great leaders. And right now there’s a little bump in the road.”

The last six months have been tumultuous for Simmons and the 76ers fanbase. The 25-year-old All-Star had a putrid performance during the NBA Playoffs, demanded to be traded away from the city, held out from the franchise, returned to pick up his paycheck, got kicked out of practice, and recently stated he’s not mentally ready to play.

Most 76ers fans aren’t standing by Simmons, who was once tabbed as the franchise savior.

“That’s what a real fan does. You don’t kick them how some people do. Mister dirty boots,” Hart said referring to Smith. “You kick my city every chance you get. I won’t allow it to happen here.”

“That might be the most ridiculous take I’ve ever heard come out your mouth!” Smith fired back.

Smith has been much less sympathetic of Simmons than the Philly-born comedian, and much more aligned with most 76ers fans. Last week, Smith even questioned Simmons for invoking mental health to explain his absence from the team.

“We have a guy in Ben Simmons – he did not say I have an emotional issue and I don’t want to play basketball,” Smith told Hard. “He said I got an emotional issue about playing for AND IN PHILADELPHIA!”

Although no timetable has been presented for when and if Simmons might be mentally ready for game action, the versatile guard has been reporting to the 76ers daily.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com