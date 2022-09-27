Stephen A. Smith blasted Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for the claim he missed out on $100 million for games missed due to vaccination status.

Smith explained on ESPN‘s First Take that a guy like Kevin Durant picked to come to Brooklyn and play with Kyrie because Kyrie was supposed to be there to play.

“They there because of you,” Stephen A. said. “You can say whatever you want, but at the end of the day if you got an opportunity to get the chip, and what’s holding everything up is you getting vaccinated. When everyone else on your team is vaccinated. Y’all know y’all would do it.”

Stephen A. explained that the made up scenario rung true to players from other teams when he brought up the hypothetical, get the vaccine and win a championship.

“Every single professional athlete that I have encountered, when I give that scenario to them, confesses that you right. That’s what they would have done.” Smith added.

Stephen A. added his personal belief about the vaccine before he decided to get vaccinated.

“This is not about you being for or against the vaccine, hell I was against it I didn’t really want to take it,” Smith said. “There’s no crime in feeling that way.”

Smith took issue with Kyrie’s choice of not being a team player and only thinking about himself only.

“Everybody was in but you,” Stephen A. yelled.

Smith began to go over the amount of time Kyrie has missed throughout the last few seasons and the excuses that were shared by Irving on why he missed time. Irving has not played a full season in his 11 year career. The most games he has played was 75 for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014-2015 season.

