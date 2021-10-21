Stephen A. Smith Suddenly Engrossed by NFL Analyst’s Truly Odd-Looking Fingers on First Take

Stephen A. Smith is ESPN’s highest paid on-air talent for a reason, nothing gets past the elite observer and analyst, not even former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky’s strange looking fingers.

As Orlovsky was wrapping up his Thursday Night Football preview segment on First Take, Smith had a strange look on his face, like something was irking him.

“By the way, did you see Dan put up his four fingers?” Smith asked his First Take co-host Molly Qerim. “His nails look longer than yours.”

“Is that me…it looks like he’s got long nails or something,” Smith said as he winced at Orlovsky’s hand. “It scared me! I’m just checking.”

“No,” Qerim answered with a look of confusion, before Orlovsky held his fingers to the camera and she was forced to admit they did look strange. “It did look very Halloweenish,” Qerim said with a laugh.

Orlovsky’s oddly shaped hand was blamed on his green screen. If his fingers were that uniquely thin and scrawny, the former NFL quarterback would’ve had a difficult time gripping a football. Despite the shape of Orlovsky’s fingers, Qerim couldn’t get over Smith’s ability to be such an astute observer.

“Why do you observe EVERYTHING!” Qerim asked Smith. “You WERE RAISED BY WOMEN, he has problems!”

