Will Smith has certainly been in the headlines after he smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars last night, setting social media ablaze. But as celebrities and personalities reacted to quite possibly the greatest Oscar moment of this generation, none were more humbling than what Stephen A. Smith had do say about the King Richard actor.

“What Will Smith did tonight was straight bullshit,” a somber Stephen A. said in a twitter video posted late last night.

There’s no excuse for that, Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/v8u8PtQRMX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

The ESPN personality continued on, giving Smith his props for winning best actor last night, but condoning him further for the incident.

“To go up on stage and slap Chris Rock like that, he’s lucky he didn’t get his ass kicked,” Stephen A. said bluntly. Denzel (Washington), and Bradley Cooper, and Tyler Perry having to calm you down. Your publicist having to run out there and calm you down, I mean damn c’mon bro.”

Some people were quick to show Smith support, acknowledging that they would do the same if put in that scenario. Stephen A. didn’t feel the same way, quoting a Chris Rock joke to emphasize the significance in the African American community.

“There’s no excuse ladies and gentleman, don’t even try and justify it,” Stephen A. exclaimed. “Chris Rock said it years ago, every time black folk is doing something, you know who messes it up. I never dreamed in my wildest dreams I’d be saying that about Will Smith.”

Smith did go on to win best actor later in the evening for his role in King Richard, apologizing for the incident in his acceptance speech by reciting Denzel’s advice: ‘Be careful, at your highest, that’s when the Devil will come for you’.

Stephen A. also went viral for his post as he tweeted at the wrong Will Smith initially, so truly a few mistakes were at last night’s Oscars.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com